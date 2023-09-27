© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAA 90.7 in Show Low is currently operating at low power. We are working to restore to full power, and it should be restored by mid to late October. Thank you for your patience.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

FEMA launches program to bolster cybersecurity in Indian Country

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST
This 2018 file photo shows Monument Valley, Utah.
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File
This 2018 file photo shows Monument Valley, Utah.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened the application process for more than $18 million to help tribal nations bolster cybersecurity.

FEMA says tribes across the country face increasing digital threats to their citizens but struggle to access the resources to build resiliency.

The program will address vulnerabilities, work to develop a modern cyber workforce in Indian Country and make state cybersecurity coordinators and advisors available.

FEMA officials say the grants are designed to respect tribal sovereignty while meeting the unique cybersecurity challenges tribes face.

It follows a similar program the agency announced last month for state and local governments.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News CybersecurityIndian CountryFEMA
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF