FEMA launches program to bolster cybersecurity in Indian Country

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened the application process for more than $18 million to help tribal nations bolster cybersecurity.

FEMA says tribes across the country face increasing digital threats to their citizens but struggle to access the resources to build resiliency.

The program will address vulnerabilities, work to develop a modern cyber workforce in Indian Country and make state cybersecurity coordinators and advisors available.

FEMA officials say the grants are designed to respect tribal sovereignty while meeting the unique cybersecurity challenges tribes face.

It follows a similar program the agency announced last month for state and local governments.