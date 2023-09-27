© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAA 90.7 in Show Low is currently operating at low power. We are working to restore to full power, and it should be restored by mid to late October. Thank you for your patience.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Heavy smoke from lightning-caused wildfire blankets Flagstaff and Sedona

Published September 27, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST
Published September 27, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST
Smoke from the lightning-caused Cecil Fire southwest of Flagstaff travels northward, as seen from the National Weather Service office in Bellemont on Tue, Sept. 26, 2023. Crews conducted firing operations and the fire was being managed for ecological benefit.
National Weather Service
Smoke from the lightning-caused Cecil Fire southwest of Flagstaff travels northward, as seen from the National Weather Service office in Bellemont on Tue, Sept. 26, 2023. Crews conducted firing operations and the fire was being managed for ecological benefit.

Heavy smoke blanketed much of the Flagstaff and Sedona areas Wednesday as crews conducted a second day of firing operations on a lightning-caused wildfire.

The Cecil Fire is burning on about 500 acres southwest of Flagstaff and could grow to 2,100 acres by the end of the week as officials manage the blaze for ecological benefit.

They say it’ll continue to produce significant smoke because of accumulated fuels that’ll affect Flagstaff, Sedona, Oak Creek Canyon and Highway 89A.

Crews don’t plan ignitions past Thursday morning because of increased wind in the forecast and they’ll spend the weekend securing lines around the fire’s perimeter.

The work is designed to lessen wildfire danger to local communities and no structures are currently at risk.

Meanwhile, a wildfire near Blue Ridge that’s been smoldering for nearly two weeks is producing smoke that could impact the area as crews planned to treat 300 acres Wednesday.

