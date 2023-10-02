Arizona GOP representatives vote against deal that averted government shutdown

Five Arizona Republican members of the House of Representatives were among those who voted against a deal that narrowly averted a government shutdown.

Reps. Andy Biggs, Eli Crane, Paul Gosar, Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert were part of the 90 Republicans who opposed the resolution that keeps federal spending at the current levels for another 45 days.

The Arizona Republic reports that Biggs and Crane said they voted against the measure because they prefer to vote on spending items individually instead of through a continuing resolution.

Democrats Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton voted for the short-term deal.

The measure was ultimately passed in the House and was later approved by the Senate late Saturday.