One person arrested after man found fatally shot in Tonto National Forest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published October 2, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST
Published October 2, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST
One person is in custody after a man was shot and killed near the Rim Trail subdivision of the Tonto National Forest Saturday.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunshots near the woods Saturday afternoon. The initial call reported that there could have been several people involved in the incident.

Deputies found a man dead when they arrived, and authorities say that took a person into custody. Officials have not publicly named the victim or the suspected shooter.

They later determined no other people were involved after a search of the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

