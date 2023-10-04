Suppression continues on Cecil Fire while burnouts elsewhere create heavy smoke

Crews have begun suppression repair work on a lightning-caused wildfire southwest of Flagstaff that’s been burning since last month.

Officials say they’ve contained 21% of the Cecil Fire on the Coconino National Forest and Arizona State Trust lands.

Firefighters will minimize erosion and repair areas damaged during suppression work on the 2,180-acre fire as activity remains low.

On Tuesday, managers put a full-suppression strategy in place a week after conducting burnout operations that created heavy smoke in the Flagstaff, Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon areas.

A closure order remains in place for the area west of Highway 89A.

Meanwhile, firing operations on a separate lightning-caused wildfire near Blue Ridge is creating heavy smoke in the area.

Officials say residents should expect significant impacts in Blue Ridge, Little Springs and along Highway 87.

Smoke from the Still Fire is expected to drift toward the southeast to southwest of the fire today and into tomorrow, possibly affecting the Pine, Strawberry and Payson areas.

According to officials the smoke could create hazardous driving conditions and area roads may have to be closed intermittently.

The wildfire is more 2,300 acres and fire managers hope to treat another 4,000 acres today.

No structures are currently threatened.