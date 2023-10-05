AZ Attorney General Mayes signs onto letter supporting FTC rule on fake online reviews

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes signed onto a letter in support of a proposed Federal Trade Commission rule that seeks to combat deceptive customer reviews.

The FTC introduced a rule in June that would force marketers to stop using deceitful practices like posting fake reviews and paying for positive ones, as well as the suppression of genuine negative reviews. The agency claims they already take strong enforcement action on these tactics, but don’t have the authority to enforce sufficient penalties.

The newly proposed rules would give them that latitude. Mayes wrote in a statement that it will allow the FTC to “hold bad actors accountable” and help re-establish trust between businesses and their customers.

Twenty-two attorneys general from across the country signed onto the letter which included several suggestions to strengthen some of the provisions.