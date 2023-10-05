© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Biden cancels $9 million in student loan debt with $840 million in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 5, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST
A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for a commencement ceremony.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
The Biden administration announced another $9 billion in student debt relief for more than a hundred thousand borrowers – with thousands of them in Arizona.

The announcement comes just days after federal student loan payments restarted after a more than three-year pause.

The Department of Education says this latest round of forgiveness will save nearly 12,000 Arizona borrowers an estimated $840 million.

The cancellations come through changes to the existing debt relief program and is only the latest effort by the administration to assemble a scaled-down debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down a previous effort that would have canceled loans for millions of Americans.

The latest change includes improvements to the income-driven repayment program and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

This brings the total approved debt cancellation to $127 billion for nearly 3.6 million Americans.

