Hobbs recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a proclamation Tuesday that recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

She also announced an executive order that continues her office’s Commission to Prevent Violence Against Women.

That order states the commission will work with local and national entities to increase awareness and improve the response to both sexual and domestic violence.

The commission will be reviewed at the end of next year for continuation.

Hobbs previously worked as a social worker and helped oversee Sojourner Center in Phoenix, which was one of the largest domestic violence shelters at the time.