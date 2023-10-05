© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Hobbs recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST
Governor Katie Hobbs was joined by law enforcement leaders and community advocates to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Office of the Governor
Governor Katie Hobbs was joined by law enforcement leaders and community advocates on Oct. 3, 2023 to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a proclamation Tuesday that recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

She also announced an executive order that continues her office’s Commission to Prevent Violence Against Women.

That order states the commission will work with local and national entities to increase awareness and improve the response to both sexual and domestic violence.

The commission will be reviewed at the end of next year for continuation.

Hobbs previously worked as a social worker and helped oversee Sojourner Center in Phoenix, which was one of the largest domestic violence shelters at the time.

