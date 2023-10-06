© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

AZ clinics join pilot program for dealing with heatwaves

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published October 6, 2023 at 3:00 AM MST
A sign stands warning of extreme heat Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. July is the hottest month at the park with an average high of 116 degrees.
AP Photo/Ty ONeil
A sign stands warning of extreme heat Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. July is the hottest month at the park with an average high of 116 degrees.

Three health care clinics in northern Arizona will pilot a program aimed at preventing heat-related illnesses. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, the goal is to create tailored action plans for healthcare providers in communities that are vulnerable to extreme heat events.

Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation clinics in Tuba City, LeChee and Flagstaff will receive action plans by next summer, following an assessment of their needs and capabilities.

Project lead Nathaniel Matthews-Trigg says healthcare responses to increasingly frequent heatwaves must consider not only the local climate, but community demographics, too.

On the Navajo Nation, he says: "There are incredibly strong social connections and ties in that region, so that could be something clinics could leverage to help them identify ways to support those most vulnerable. But then there’s also there are also a lot unique challenges on the Navajo Nation, like access to electricity and running water."

Clinics in Florida and Louisiana are also participating in the pilot program. It’s run by Americares and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, with funding from Johnson & Johnson.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsScience and Innovationheat waveHEAT RELATED ILLNESSTuba CityFlagstaff
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny