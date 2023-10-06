Silver alert issued for missing 89-year-old Golden Valley man

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Golden Valley man.

Kenneth Harrison Sr., 89, was last seen on Thursday afternoon near Canelo Road and Bolsa Drive in Golden Valley.

The Department of Public Safety says he was driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Uplander with Arizona license plate LKC58.

Harrison is a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored slacks, black shoes and may have a cane. He also has an L-shaped scar on his left cheek.

A Silver Alert is activated when a person the age of 65 or older goes missing.

Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts should contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.