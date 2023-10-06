© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Silver alert issued for missing 89-year-old Golden Valley man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 6, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST
Kenneth Harrison Sr.
Arizona DPS
Kenneth Harrison Sr.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Golden Valley man.

Kenneth Harrison Sr., 89, was last seen on Thursday afternoon near Canelo Road and Bolsa Drive in Golden Valley.

The Department of Public Safety says he was driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Uplander with Arizona license plate LKC58.

Harrison is a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored slacks, black shoes and may have a cane. He also has an L-shaped scar on his left cheek.

A Silver Alert is activated when a person the age of 65 or older goes missing.

Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts should contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

