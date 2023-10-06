'Tis the season for Christmas tree cutting permits on the Kaibab National Forest

Christmas tree permits for the Kaibab National Forest go on sale next week. Online sales start October 12, 2023, with tree cutting beginning on November 1, 2023, for permit holders.

Permits are limited to one account and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Up to 5 trees may be purchased on a single permit. Registration is at www.recreation.gov.

Fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree pass through the Every Kid Outdoors program. Individual pass ID’s can be obtained on that website, and then entered on the government website while registering for a permit.

More information is online, including maps and fees.