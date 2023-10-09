© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Prescribed burn project to begin this week on Kaibab National Forest near Show Low

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 9, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST
Shutterstock

Fire managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are gearing up to begin a prescribed fire project north of Show Low. The project consists of two units within the Redhead Marsh area along Forest Road 9701K.

Crews plan to start the prescribed burns between Oct. 10 and Oct. 20 pending favorable conditions.

Forest Service officials the objective is to maintain a balance of wetland and riparian ecosystems using prescribed fire. It reduces dead fuels and stimulates new vegetation growth.

Smoke will likely be visible from Highway 60, Highway 77 and Highway 260.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsKaibab National ForestShow LowPrescribed burns
