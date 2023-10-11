Heavy smoke from Still Fire expected Thursday and Friday

Managers on the Coconino National Forest plan to resume firing operations Thursday and Friday on a lightning-caused wildfire near Blue Ridge.

According to officials, crews will work to increase containment of the blaze that’s located near the junction of Lake Mary Road and Highway 87.

The Blue Ridge and Little Springs communities are likely to experience heavy smoke impacts and Payson, Pine and Strawberry could see moderate smoke.

Forest managers warn drivers that conditions could be hazardous in the area and intermittent closures are possible along some roads including Highway 87.

Access to C.C. Cragin Reservoir could also be restricted. Containment of the Still Fire is 62%. As of Wednesday, it had grown to 9,181 acres since it started last month.