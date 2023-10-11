Hobbs slams school vouchers as it surpasses number of budgeted students

Governor Katie Hobbs has called Arizona’s school voucher system “unsustainable and unaccountable” after it exceeded its budgeted number of 68,380 students statewide.

As of Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Education said 68,455 students were taking part in the program that allows state funds to be spent on private and home schools.

Hobbs says Arizona’s spending on the program is threatening law enforcement, social work and other funding areas.

She’s called on Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne and legislative leaders to pass transparency measures to rein in the program.

Recent reporting by ABC-15 showed that funds from the state’s Empowerment Scholarships were used for tuition and school supplies along with a hundred lift tickets at Arizona Snowbowl as well as at a golf store, trampoline parks and on luxury car driving lessons.