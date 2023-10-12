© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Sheriff's Association wants more money to combat border-related crime

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST
A U.S. government-built section of border wall snakes through the Sonoran Desert just west of the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, separating Mexico, left, and the United States, Dec. 9, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz.
Matt York / AP Photo
Matt York
/
AP Photo
A U.S. government-built section of border wall snakes through the Sonoran Desert just west of the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, separating Mexico, left, and the United States, Dec. 9, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz.

The Arizona Sheriff's Association has asked the state for more money to address border-related crimes.

The group requested additional funds in a letter Tuesday that criticizes the “failure” of the Biden administration’s border policies.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, who also serves as the association’s president, says this has contributed to an increase in crime in his jurisdiction and across the state, specifically drugs and human trafficking.

State lawmakers already allocated $12 million in this year’s budget for “local border crime.”

But the Sheriff’s Association asked legislators to double that amount in next year’s budget. Rhodes says they would use the funds to increase patrols and canine handlers and dogs as well as to match the “wealth and equipment” used by the cartels.

