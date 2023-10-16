MOMS Act would create pathway for more trained midwives statewide

New bipartisan legislation aims to increase the number of trained midwives in the state.

The Midwives for Maximizing Optimal Maternity Services or MOMS Act is focused on improving health outcomes and reducing maternal and infant mortality rates statewide. It establishes grants to create midwife training programs at higher education institutions, including the University of Arizona’s Nurse-Midwifery specialty program. It prepares certified nurse-midwives to independently provide care during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum.

The MOMS Act will offer incentives for students, as well as medically underserved areas, including tribal and rural communities, to stain in Arizona and practice midwifery.

The legislation was cosponsored by Senator Kyrsten Sinema with bipartisan support.