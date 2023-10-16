© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
MOMS Act would create pathway for more trained midwives statewide

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 16, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST
1 of 1  — infant.jpg

New bipartisan legislation aims to increase the number of trained midwives in the state.

The Midwives for Maximizing Optimal Maternity Services or MOMS Act is focused on improving health outcomes and reducing maternal and infant mortality rates statewide. It establishes grants to create midwife training programs at higher education institutions, including the University of Arizona’s Nurse-Midwifery specialty program. It prepares certified nurse-midwives to independently provide care during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum.

The MOMS Act will offer incentives for students, as well as medically underserved areas, including tribal and rural communities, to stain in Arizona and practice midwifery.

The legislation was cosponsored by Senator Kyrsten Sinema with bipartisan support.

