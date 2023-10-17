© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Search continues for missing California woman last seen in Coconino County

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 17, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST
Chelsea Grimm., 32, was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2023. Her car was found parked on a forest service road northeast of Ashfork the next day.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the search for a San Diego woman continues after she disappeared in northern Arizona two weeks ago.

Chelsea Grimm, 32, was reported missing by her family to the Phoenix Police Department on Oct. 4.

Her car was found parked on a forest service road northeast of Ashfork the next day. There was no sign of Grimm or her pet bearded dragon.

Deputies found a camera in the car that had selfies of Grimm that showed the shirt she was last wearing, her vehicle and a face mask she wears.

CCSO officials say Grimm is believed to have been traveling from San Diego to Connecticut when she stopped in Arizona.

Anyone with information on Chelsea Grimm’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsCoconino County Sheriff's Officemissing personsash forknorthern arizona news
KNAU STAFF
