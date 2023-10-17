Search continues for missing California woman last seen in Coconino County

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the search for a San Diego woman continues after she disappeared in northern Arizona two weeks ago.

Chelsea Grimm, 32, was reported missing by her family to the Phoenix Police Department on Oct. 4.

Her car was found parked on a forest service road northeast of Ashfork the next day. There was no sign of Grimm or her pet bearded dragon.

Deputies found a camera in the car that had selfies of Grimm that showed the shirt she was last wearing, her vehicle and a face mask she wears.

CCSO officials say Grimm is believed to have been traveling from San Diego to Connecticut when she stopped in Arizona.

Anyone with information on Chelsea Grimm’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.