ASU to build new medical school in downtown Phoenix

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST
A rendering of the future home of Arizona State University's new medical school in downtown Phoenix.
Arizona State University will build its new medical school in downtown Phoenix.

President Michael Crow made the announcement this week alongside Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The exact location is to be determined, but the new school will focus on health technology.

It’s part of a larger push by Arizona’s universities to address shortages in healthcare workers statewide.

Northern Arizona University recently announced the creation of its own medical school that’ll focus on underserved and rural populations in the state.

According to ASU, Arizona ranks near or in the bottom quarter in the U.S. for healthcare access and affordability along with prevention and treatment.

Officials say the state’s growing population exacerbates the problem and Arizona faces shortages in almost every healthcare profession.

