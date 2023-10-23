Man dies after being hit by train in Flagstaff

A 53-year-old Flagstaff man is dead after he was hit by a train Saturday.

Flagstaff police say Stacey Menold was struck by an eastbound train near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 shortly after 5:30 p.m. The railroad traffic control devices were activated at the time of the collision.

Officials offered a reminder that it is unlawful and unsafe for pedestrians to be on the railroad tracks except when safely utilizing a crossing.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with additional information should contact the Flagstaff Police Department or Silent Witness.