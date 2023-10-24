Mayes among dozens of attorneys general suing Meta

Attorney General Kris Mayes is among more than 40 state AG’s who filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

The officials allege the company knowingly designed and deployed harmful features on its social media platforms to purposefully addict children and teens.

The attorneys general also say Meta falsely assured the public that the features were safe for young people.

Mayes says a youth mental crisis in the U.S. has been fueled by social media use and has damaged young people and families while Meta ignored the well-being of users.

“Meta not only ignored the well-being of young users but deliberately misled the public, claiming their platforms were safe. By violating consumer protection laws and federal privacy standards, they've put the mental health and well-being of an entire generation at risk. Meta must be held accountable for its irresponsible and damaging actions,” said Mayes.

The lawsuit alleges that the company’s business practices violate state consumer protection laws and the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.