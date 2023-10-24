© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Mayes among dozens of attorneys general suing Meta

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 24, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST
The new Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, waves to the crowd after taking the ceremonial oath of office during a public ceremonial inauguration at the state Capitol in Phoenix, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
/
AP
The new Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, waves to the crowd after taking the ceremonial oath of office during a public ceremonial inauguration at the state Capitol in Phoenix, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Attorney General Kris Mayes is among more than 40 state AG’s who filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

The officials allege the company knowingly designed and deployed harmful features on its social media platforms to purposefully addict children and teens.

The attorneys general also say Meta falsely assured the public that the features were safe for young people.

Mayes says a youth mental crisis in the U.S. has been fueled by social media use and has damaged young people and families while Meta ignored the well-being of users.

“Meta not only ignored the well-being of young users but deliberately misled the public, claiming their platforms were safe. By violating consumer protection laws and federal privacy standards, they've put the mental health and well-being of an entire generation at risk. Meta must be held accountable for its irresponsible and damaging actions,” said Mayes.

The lawsuit alleges that the company’s business practices violate state consumer protection laws and the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Kris Mayessocial medialawsuit
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF