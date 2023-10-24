Prescribed burn planned for eastern Arizona Wednesday

Managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plan to begin a more than 1,800-acre prescribed burn Wednesday on the Lakeside Ranger District.

Ignitions will move ahead for an area three miles south of Vernon if weather and fuel conditions are appropriate.

Officials say the treatment will be canceled if fuel moisture, temperature, wind or humidity aren’t within the burn prescription.

Smoke could be visible from Highway 60 and 260 and impact the Vernon area, lasting for several days.

Meanwhile, crews on the Prescott National Forest will thin more than 4,500 acres east of Dewey-Humboldt this week as part of a project to restore watersheds, rangelands and animal habitat.

No closures are expected but officials ask the public to use caution near equipment and personnel.