© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Prescribed burn planned for eastern Arizona Wednesday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 24, 2023 at 2:44 PM MST
The Flagstaff Hotshots conduct firing operations on June 6, 2023, on a portion of the Crater Sinks prescribed fire project, located on the Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest.
Randi Shaffer, USDA Forest Service/Coconino National Forest
The Flagstaff Hotshots conduct firing operations on June 6, 2023, on a portion of the Crater Sinks prescribed fire project, located on the Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest.

Managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plan to begin a more than 1,800-acre prescribed burn Wednesday on the Lakeside Ranger District.

Ignitions will move ahead for an area three miles south of Vernon if weather and fuel conditions are appropriate.

Officials say the treatment will be canceled if fuel moisture, temperature, wind or humidity aren’t within the burn prescription.

Smoke could be visible from Highway 60 and 260 and impact the Vernon area, lasting for several days.

Meanwhile, crews on the Prescott National Forest will thin more than 4,500 acres east of Dewey-Humboldt this week as part of a project to restore watersheds, rangelands and animal habitat.

No closures are expected but officials ask the public to use caution near equipment and personnel.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023Apache-Sitgreaves National ForestsPrescribed burns
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF