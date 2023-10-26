Prescribed burn near San Francisco Peaks postponed for weather conditions

A prescribed burn project northwest of the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff has been postponed due to higher-than-expected humidity levels.

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say firing operations are temporarily on hold for the Horseshoe Project, an approximately 13-hundred acre area five miles north of Bellemont.

Fire managers say prescribed burn schedules are flexible depending on weather conditions. Burns can be cancelled without advance notice depending on a combination of factors, including wind speed, temperature, humidity, fuel moisture and staffing.

Officials expect to resume firing operations Friday, October 27, 2023.