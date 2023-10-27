Former Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters is running for Congress

Republican Blake Masters, who lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in last year's midterm election, announced Thursday he is the latest candidate in a crowded Arizona congressional race.

“We can’t have more go-along-to-get-along members of Congress, more people who have spent their lives in government,” Masters said in a statement on a campaign website. “We need people from outside the bureaucracy who will stand up to the establishment.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, who represents Arizona's conservative-heavy 8th Congressional District, announced last week that she will not run for reelection next year.

The Arizona Republican said she wanted to spend more time with family.

A venture capitalist, Masters worked for most of his adult life for billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, who bankrolled his primary run for Senate. Masters endeared himself to many GOP primary voters with his penchant for provocation and contrarian thinking.

The Arizona Democratic Party called Masters a candidate with “dangerous beliefs” such as believing the 2020 election was stolen and supporting a national abortion ban.

Six other Republicans have already announced their candidacy for the seat. They include Abe Hamadeh, a GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general last year.