© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Mohave County case tests negative for 'brain-eating amoeba'

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 27, 2023 at 8:11 AM MST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Naegleria fowleri is commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba.” It’s a free-living ameba so small that it can only be seen with a microscope. It is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.
CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Naegleria fowleri is commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba.” It’s a free-living ameba so small that it can only be seen with a microscope. It is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a sample from Mohave County tested negative for brain-eating amoeba infection.

County officials sent in the specimens Tuesday out of concern that they could contain the free-living amoeba, known as Naegleria Fowleri. They did not say where it was found or why they suspected the amoeba to be present.

Infections are relatively uncommon in the U.S. with no more than five cases diagnosed from 2013 to 2022.

However, they are usually fatal.

One confirmed case was found in Lake Havasu in 2007. A Nevada teen died last year after he was exposed to the rare disease in the Kingman Wash on the Arizona side of Lake Mead.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsMOHAVE COUNTYCenters for Disease Control and PreventionNaegleria FowleriLake Mead
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF