NAH says hospital plan will be privately funded, but critics worry about future costs

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published October 31, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST
A rendering of Northern Arizona Healthcare's plans to build a new Flagstaff Medical Center near Fort Tuthill County Park. The first phase includes a seven-story hospital building, but future stages would include hotels, retail space
Northern Arizona Healthcare
A rendering of Northern Arizona Healthcare's plans to build a new Flagstaff Medical Center near Fort Tuthill County Park. The first phase includes a seven-story hospital building, but future stages would include hotels, retail space and research facilities.

As Flagstaff voters weigh in on a proposal to build a new hospital, some in the community have questioned how Northern Arizona Healthcare will pay for the project. The company maintains it’ll be 100% privately funded.

NAH says it’ll pay for half of the new Flagstaff Medical Center with cash, and the rest financed through bonds or other loans. The more than $800,000 million project is slated near Fort Tuthill County Park.

The first phase includes a new seven-floor hospital but hotels, retail space and research facilities are planned in the future.

NAH says it’s set aside funding for years and that their Health and Wellness Village won’t use any tax dollars.

But critics, including the group Flagstaff Community First, have called for an independent investigation into NAH’s funding plan and say the project could present a financial risk to the community.

The group also says the development could increase healthcare costs for residents.

It comes about a year after NAH settled a $4.5 million whistleblower lawsuit that alleged the company had attempted to secure an unlawful payment of federal Medicare funds. NAH says it settled to avoid litigation about a quote, “complicated regulatory question.”

Ballots for the mail-in election, including Proposition 480 for Flagstaff residents, must be received by the county recorder by Tue, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
