Today is the last day to mail back ballots for Coconino County's special election

Published October 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST
Published October 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST
Arizona voters will decide multiple ballot propositions in 2022 that could change and restrict the citizen initiative process in the state.
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
Coconino County voters will decide multiple ballot propositions in the upcoming special election.

Tuesday is the last day to mail back ballots for Coconino County's special election to ensure they arrive in time to be counted.

County election officials say they had only received about 16% of ballots back as of Friday.

The City of Flagstaff’s special election includes Proposition 480, which asks voters whether to approve zoning for the first phase of a new hospital complex, in addition to a slew of charter amendments.

The school districts for Sedona-Oak Creek, Ash Fork and Grand Canyon also have a special election, as well as the Pinewood Sanitary District, Williams Hospital District and Highlands Fire District.

Any ballots not mailed by Tuesday need to be returned no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day on Nov. 7 to be counted.

Voted ballots can be dropped off in one of the ballot-drop boxes ahead of Election Day or at any of the Ballot Replacement sites on Election Day.

Visit the Coconino County Elections website for a complete list of locations.
