© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Fulbright program honors NAU for second year in a row

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 1, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST
NAU
/
NAU
NAU's Mountain Campus in Flagstaff

The U.S. State Department for the second year in a row has recognized Northern Arizona University as a Fulbright leader for its status as a Hispanic Serving Institution.

NAU gained the HSI distinction in 2021 when Hispanic student enrollment reached 25%.

This week’s recognition in part honors NAU’s work with exchange students.

University officials say the Fulbright Program funds research and teaching opportunities for NAU faculty, graduate students and alumni at universities throughout the world and brings international students to NAU.

President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera says the program has strengthened student learning and faculty scholarship.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News NAUNorthern Arizona UniversityLocal NewsHispanics
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF