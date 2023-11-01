Fulbright program honors NAU for second year in a row

The U.S. State Department for the second year in a row has recognized Northern Arizona University as a Fulbright leader for its status as a Hispanic Serving Institution.

NAU gained the HSI distinction in 2021 when Hispanic student enrollment reached 25%.

This week’s recognition in part honors NAU’s work with exchange students.

University officials say the Fulbright Program funds research and teaching opportunities for NAU faculty, graduate students and alumni at universities throughout the world and brings international students to NAU.

President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera says the program has strengthened student learning and faculty scholarship.