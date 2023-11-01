© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Navajo runner wins 100-mile Canyonlands Ultra race in Utah

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 1, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST
Timberlin Henderson, an ultra-runner from the Fruitland, N.M., on the Navajo Nation,
Courtesy of Timberlin Henderson
Timberlin Henderson, an ultra-runner from the Fruitland, N.M., on the Navajo Nation, won the 100-mile Canyonlands Ultra race in Moab, Utah on Oct. 28 and 29, 2023 with a time of 19 hours, 50 minutes and 26 seconds.

An ultra runner from the Navajo Nation has won a 100-mile race in Moab, Utah.

Timberlin Henderson won the Canyonlands Ultra last weekend with a time of 19 hours, 50 minutes and 26 seconds.

Henderson sprinted the final four miles to the finish to overtake the lead runner, winning by 28 seconds.

The 27-year-old is from Fruitland, New Mexico and raised funds for the nonprofit Every Mother Counts, which works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for all mothers.

Henderson also won the Arches Ultra 50-mile race in January and is the course record holder for the Monument Valley 50.

He says he wants to show Indigenous peoples how running can be their voice and a healing tool.
