Free coal program opens at Navajo Mine ahead of winter

Free coal is available to all members of the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe this winter – as long as they can haul it away themselves.

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company launched its annual Community Heating Resource Program in late October.

The program will run through March 2024 at Navajo Mine, which is about 20 miles southwest of Farmington.

The company says vouchers will be distributed through their chapters.

The Navajo Mine first started to distribute free coal to local chapters in the 1980s. It later expanded to the entire Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe after the close of the Kayenta Mine in 2019.

Coal is often a primary fuel source for Navajo residents in the winter who live in rural areas without access to other utilities.

Visit the Navajo Transitional Energy Company's websitefor more information.