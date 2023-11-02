© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Free coal program opens at Navajo Mine ahead of winter

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 2, 2023 at 9:13 AM MST
A bulldozer crawls over a pile of coal at Peabody's Kayenta mine on the Navajo Nation in this 2012 photo.
Peabody Energy
/
Peabody Energy
A bulldozer crawls over a pile of coal at Peabody's Kayenta mine on the Navajo Nation in this 2012 photo.

Free coal is available to all members of the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe this winter – as long as they can haul it away themselves.

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company launched its annual Community Heating Resource Program in late October.

The program will run through March 2024 at Navajo Mine, which is about 20 miles southwest of Farmington.

The company says vouchers will be distributed through their chapters.

The Navajo Mine first started to distribute free coal to local chapters in the 1980s. It later expanded to the entire Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe after the close of the Kayenta Mine in 2019.

Coal is often a primary fuel source for Navajo residents in the winter who live in rural areas without access to other utilities.

Visit the Navajo Transitional Energy Company's websitefor more information.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo NationHopi tribecoalutilities
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF