Haaland wraps up national "Road to Healing" tour, shedding light on federal Native American boarding school abuses

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published November 6, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST
Russell Eagle Bear, with the Rosebud Sioux Reservation Tribal Council, talks to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland during a meeting about Native American boarding schools at Sinte Gleska University in Mission, S.D., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Haaland plans to be in Bozeman, Mont. Sunday to wrap up her nationwide tour confronting the legacy of the institutions where students were often abused. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
1 of 1  — Native Americans Boarding Schools
Russell Eagle Bear, with the Rosebud Sioux Reservation Tribal Council, talks to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland during a meeting about Native American boarding schools at Sinte Gleska University in Mission, S.D., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Haaland plans to be in Bozeman, Mont. Sunday to wrap up her nationwide tour confronting the legacy of the institutions where students were often abused.
Matthew Brown / AP

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has wrapped up the final stop on the Department’s “Road to Healing” tour. In June of 2021,

Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to shed light on the traumatic history of government-backed Native American boarding schools. Part of the initiative was to travel the U.S. documenting stories of survivors and descendants of these schools. Multiple and ongoing investigations have revealed a climate of abuse, forced assimilation and even death in federal boarding schools for Indigenous people.

Secretary Haaland, who is a member of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, visited Montana State University in Bozeman Sunday to wrap up the tour. Tribal members recalled being involuntarily enrolled in institutions where the use of their native language and customs would bring severe punishments.

Victims and survivors shared recollections during 11 previous stops along Haaland's tour, including in Arizona.
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsMissing and Murdered Indigenous Peopleindigenous boarding schoolsU.S. Department of Interior