Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing elder last seen in Tuba City

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST
Guy Jackson, 78, was last seen in Tuba City, Arizona, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Navajo Police Department
Guy Jackson, 78, was last seen in Tuba City, Arizona, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The Navajo Police Department Shiprock District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elder.

Seventy-eight-year-old Guy Jackson was last seen on Wednesday May 31, 2023, in Tuba City, Arizona. He told his daughter he was going to visit his wife at the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, New Mexico. His family has not heard from him since.

Authorities describe Jackson as a Native American male, 5’2”, 180 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a tan colored sedan.

Anyone with information on Guy Jackson’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District (505) 368-1350/1351, or call 911.

Guy Jackson, 78, was last seen in Tuba City, Arizona, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Navajo Police Department
Guy Jackson, 78, was last seen in Tuba City, Arizona, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
