Glen Canyon National Recreation Area transitions to winter operations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM MST
Navajo Mountain
NPS
A snow-capped Navajo Mountain looms over Lake Powell.

Officials at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area have begun transitioning for the winter season.

They’ll close some services including restrooms at campgrounds, boat launches and picnic areas in order to prevent frozen pipes.

The Wahweap Campground, picnic area and ramp on Lake Powell began limiting services last month along with Lone Rock Primitive Campground, Antelope Point Launch Ramp, Bullfrog, Halls Crossing and Hite.

At Lees Ferry the fish cleaning station and RV dump will close Nov. 15 but some restrooms will stay open.

The public can still access Glen Canyon year-round and services will likely resume in mid-April.

More closure information is on Glen Canyon National Recreations Area’s website.
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
