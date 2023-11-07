© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Maid Fire near I-17 grows to almost 1,000 acres

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST
The human-caused Maid Fire burning on Apache Maid Mountain about 15 miles southeast of Sedona near Interstate 17 on Mon, Nov. 6, 2023. As of Tue, Nov. 7 it had grown to nearly 1,000 acres following burnout operations by fire crews.
Cole Habay
The human-caused Maid Fire burning on Apache Maid Mountain about 15 miles southeast of Sedona near Interstate 17 on Mon, Nov. 6, 2023. As of Tue, Nov. 7 it had grown to nearly 1,000 acres following burnout operations by fire crews.

A wildfire near Interstate 17 in northern Arizona had grown to 942 acres as of Tuesday.

The Maid Fire is burning about 15 miles southeast of Sedona on Apache Maid Mountain and was reported Saturday by a member of the public.

Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest say firefighters have completed burnout operations around the fire to help control its spread.

They’re working in steep, rocky terrain which makes the area difficult to access.

Smoke from the wildfire is visible from I-17 and Stoneman Lake Road.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations are ordered or anticipated.

Officials say the fire was human caused. It’s currently 15 percent contained.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023Local NewsCoconino National Forest
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF