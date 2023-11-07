Maid Fire near I-17 grows to almost 1,000 acres

A wildfire near Interstate 17 in northern Arizona had grown to 942 acres as of Tuesday.

The Maid Fire is burning about 15 miles southeast of Sedona on Apache Maid Mountain and was reported Saturday by a member of the public.

Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest say firefighters have completed burnout operations around the fire to help control its spread.

They’re working in steep, rocky terrain which makes the area difficult to access.

Smoke from the wildfire is visible from I-17 and Stoneman Lake Road.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations are ordered or anticipated.

Officials say the fire was human caused. It’s currently 15 percent contained.