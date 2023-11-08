Authorities searching for missing Bullhead City man

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 73-year-old man from Bullhead City.

They say Richard Douglas Myers Junior left his residence Monday afternoon and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Officials didn’t release details as to why he’s considered endangered.

They say he’s a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, 150 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black shorts and flip-flops.

He left in a silver 2012 Chevy Impala with the license plate AWD0949.

Anyone who may have seen or been in contact with Myers is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753.