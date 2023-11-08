Holbrook man arrested after estranged girlfriend's body found in trunk of car

A Holbrook man has been arrested after police say the body of his estranged girlfriend was found inside the trunk of a car in southern California.

The Holbrook Police Department received a report Monday that 54-year-old Christi Lynn Romero was missing from her mobile home. Her door had been kicked in and her car was gone.

Officials say Romero recently filed an order of protection against her estranged boyfriend, 34-year-old Richard Paul Rodriguez.

An Attempt to Locate was issued for Romero and Rodriguez, as well as her car.

Investigators used phone location data to track Romero’s car as it traveled on Interstate 10 toward California.

Police were called when Rodriguez arrived at his parent’s house in Huntington Beach. Romero’s body was allegedly found in the trunk during a search of the car.

A cause of death has not been released.

Rodriguez is in custody in California on suspicion of the killing. Holbrook police say the case remains under investigation.