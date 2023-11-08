© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Prescott residents charged with weapons and fentanyl possession

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST
Four Prescott residents were arrested Mon, Nov. 6, 2023 on multiple felony firearms and drug charges after about 1,700 fentanyl pills were found at a residence following a month-long investigation.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Four Prescott residents have been arrested on multiple felony firearms and drug charges after a month-long investigation.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking group seized almost 1,700 pills and several guns Monday.

Following a traffic stop authorities searched a Prescott residence in the 100 block of North Rush Street and found the drugs and weapons.

They arrested Jaden Brooks, Rebecca Platisha, Thomas Piali and Christina Marrietta, who were booked on several charges including possession of drugs for sale.
