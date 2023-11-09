Horne: UNICEF, Amnesty International 'generate anti-semitism' on school campuses

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne wants Arizona schools to keep Amnesty International and UNICEF off their campuses.

This comes after the organizations distributed materials critical of Israel at a student club meeting. KJZZreports the materials were presented to about 60 students at a Scottsdale high school last week. The pamphlets support Palestinians in Gaza and accuse Israel of human rights violations.

Horne claims the presentation led to Jewish students feeling unsafe and that some of the materials included false information.

He advised schools to keep the organizations off their campuses.

Parents received letters about the incident, but one parent told KJZZ that he doesn’t feel the response has been satisfactory and that there should be more accountability.