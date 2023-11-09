© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Horne: UNICEF, Amnesty International 'generate anti-semitism' on school campuses

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne denounced what he described as "antisemitic" materials provided by UNICEF and Amnesty International at a high school club event during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.
Arizona Department of Education
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne wants Arizona schools to keep Amnesty International and UNICEF off their campuses.

This comes after the organizations distributed materials critical of Israel at a student club meeting. KJZZreports the materials were presented to about 60 students at a Scottsdale high school last week. The pamphlets support Palestinians in Gaza and accuse Israel of human rights violations.

Horne claims the presentation led to Jewish students feeling unsafe and that some of the materials included false information.

He advised schools to keep the organizations off their campuses.

Parents received letters about the incident, but one parent told KJZZ that he doesn’t feel the response has been satisfactory and that there should be more accountability.
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsArizona SchoolsArizona Department of EducationTom Hornearizona educationAnti-Semitism
KNAU STAFF
