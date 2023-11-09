More Grand Canyon trail closures announced as waterline construction continues

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park will close portions of two trails as crews work to complete a project to replace the Transcanyon Waterline.

The Rim Trail in front of Bright Angel Lodge will close starting Nov. 16 until April 4, 2024 and the Tonto Trail east of Horn Creek to the South Kaibab Trail junction will close Dec. 1 to April 14, 2024.

The temporary closures of several other areas including Plateau Point and parts of the Bright Angel Trail went into place last month as construction on the $200 million project began.

The South Kaibab Trail will remain open during the Bright Angel closures and no trail users will be allowed to pass through the closure areas.

It comes as the waterline project was recently put on hold after crews discovered a human burial site.