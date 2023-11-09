Witnesses: small plane that crashed in Williams, killing all 3 aboard, may have stalled

A small plane that crashed in Williams last month, killing all three people aboard, appeared to lose altitude and stall while other witnesses saw the aircraft flying low with its wings rocking, federal authorities said Wednesday.

The National Transportation Board is investigating the cause of the Oct. 17 crash in Williams.

Coconino County sheriff’s officials said the single-engine Piper PA-28 went down in a field after taking off from H.A. Clark Memorial Field Airport in Williams shortly after noon.

Authorities said a 31-year-old pilot, a 44-year-old flight instructor and a 51-year-old passenger all were killed in the crash.

The plane was registered to a flight school in San Diego.

Authorities said witnesses told them the plane “appeared to slow, lose altitude, and stall” before it went down in an open field.