CDC report finds Arizonans aren't living as long

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Arizonans aren't living as long.

The average life expectancy in Arizona dropped to 76.3 years in 2020.

That’s below the U.S. average of 77. It’s also a significant decrease from the state’s average the previous year of 78.8.

Experts say the decline is largely fueled by COVID-19 and a spike in drug overdose deaths.

Arizona ranked 32nd in the county.

Hawaii reported the longest at 80.7 years, while the lowest was Mississippi at 71.9 years.

The CDC reports the average life expectancy fell overall nationwide.