© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

National park and recreation areas to waive entrance fees in honor of Veteran's Day

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST
Sunset over the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
M. Quinn
/
NPS Photo
Sunset over the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The National Park Service will waive entrance fees Saturday at all national parks and recreation areas in honor of Veterans Day.

Day-use services at Grand Canyon National Park and other regional areas, will be free to visitors through business hours, excluding backcountry hiking and camping permits and vender/concessions services.

Park Service officials say traffic may be heavier than usual at national parks, monuments and recreation areas due to holiday travel and fee-waivers.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsVeterans DayNational Park Service
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF