National park and recreation areas to waive entrance fees in honor of Veteran's Day
The National Park Service will waive entrance fees Saturday at all national parks and recreation areas in honor of Veterans Day.
Day-use services at Grand Canyon National Park and other regional areas, will be free to visitors through business hours, excluding backcountry hiking and camping permits and vender/concessions services.
Park Service officials say traffic may be heavier than usual at national parks, monuments and recreation areas due to holiday travel and fee-waivers.