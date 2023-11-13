© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Maid Fire southeast of Flagstaff 100% contained

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 13, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say a wildfire burning southeast of Flagstaff is now 100% contained. The human-caused Maid Fire was first reported November 4th, 2023, burning on Apache Maid Mountain.

Firefighters created containment lines and conducted burnout operations to gain the upper hand on the blaze. The specific cause is still under investigation.

While the Maid Fire is fully contained, a temporary emergency closures order remains in place for Apache Maid Mountain and several nearby Forest Service Roads.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newswildfireCoconino National Forest
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF