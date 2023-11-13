Maid Fire southeast of Flagstaff 100% contained

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say a wildfire burning southeast of Flagstaff is now 100% contained. The human-caused Maid Fire was first reported November 4th, 2023, burning on Apache Maid Mountain.

Firefighters created containment lines and conducted burnout operations to gain the upper hand on the blaze. The specific cause is still under investigation.

While the Maid Fire is fully contained, a temporary emergency closures order remains in place for Apache Maid Mountain and several nearby Forest Service Roads.