Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 13, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST
Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Castillo was last seen in the area of Whitehorse Lake, New Mexico on Monday, October 9, 2023.
The Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Castillo was last seen in the area of Whitehorse Lake, New Mexico on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Authorities describe Castillo as a Native American male, 5’6”, 210 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his left triceps and another on his stomach.

Anyone with information on Matthew Castillo’s whereabouts or well-being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District at (505) 786-2050/2051, or call 911.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo Nationnavajo police departmentmissing personsMissing and Murdered Indigenous People
KNAU STAFF
