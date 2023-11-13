Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Castillo was last seen in the area of Whitehorse Lake, New Mexico on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Authorities describe Castillo as a Native American male, 5’6”, 210 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his left triceps and another on his stomach.

Anyone with information on Matthew Castillo’s whereabouts or well-being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District at (505) 786-2050/2051, or call 911.