First pediatric influenza death reported in Arizona

State health officials have confirmed the first pediatric death from influenza in Arizona this flu season.

They say the child recentlydied in Yuma County but didn’t provide any additional information to protect the family’s privacy.

The Arizona Department of Health Services notes the flu is a common illness that can lead to serious complications.

Children – especially infants younger than six months – elderly adults and those with underlying conditions are especially vulnerable.

An estimated 182 children died from pediatric influenza across the country during last year’s flu season with six in Arizona.

The state has reportedabout 80% more flu cases than average for this point in the season.