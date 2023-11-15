© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Hawaiian woman ordered to pay nearly $39K to American Airlines for interfering with a flight crew

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST
American Airlines planes at Sky Harbor International Airport.
Jenny Kane/AP, file
American Airlines planes at Sky Harbor International Airport.

A Hawaiian woman has been ordered to pay nearly $39,000 in restitution to American Airlines for interfering with a crew on a flight last year, according to authorities.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 29-year-old Cayla Farris was sentenced to more than three months of time served in connection with her actions plus three years of supervised probation.

A U.S. District judge said Farris will have to obtain approval before boarding an aircraft while she’s on probation.

According to authorities, Farris was on a Feb. 13, 2022, flight from Phoenix to Honolulu when she began using profanity and threatened the flight crew and other passengers.

The plane’s captain decided to turn the aircraft around and landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport because Farris’ behavior prevented the crew members from continuing their duties.

Authorities said that for the other passengers aboard, the disturbance caused several flights to be rerouted to Hawaii.

Farris pleaded guilty in September to a charge of interference with a flight crew member. The judge ordered her to pay $38,952 restitution to American Airlines for delay-related costs.
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press