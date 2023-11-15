© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Sedona maps excessive heat zones in the city

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM MST
City of Sedona
Courtesy
/
City of Sedona Government
City of Sedona

Officials with the City of Sedona have released a report detailing areas most impacted by heat in the area.

A mapping effort over the summer showed sections of Sedona with the most asphalt and the fewest trees — like uptown, west Sedona and parts of State Route 179 — suffer the worst effects of the so-called heat-island effect.

Such areas could be more than 9 degrees warmer than elsewhere in the city, creating excessive heat for some residents.

Officials say the map is an important first step in addressing the dangers of heat, which is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S.

Sedona leaders say they’ll use it to develop heat-reduction solutions.

The map was produced through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s heat mapping campaign.

So far, 65 U.S. cities have participated. Sedona is the first in Arizona to take part.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News SedonaEXTREME HEATLocal Newsnoaaclimate change
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF