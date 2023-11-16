Arizona officials testing for neurological disease in animals

Arizona wildlife officials are urging hunters to help combat a fatal disease that affects the nervous systems of deer and elk.

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials are asking hunters to bring the heads of animals they’ve harvested to department offices to be tested for chronic wasting disease.

They’re hoping to test 1,500 deer and elk this season. No cases of the disease have been detected so far out of approximately 400 animals.

The department has been testing since 1998 and the disease hasn’t been detected in the state, though it has been found in Utah, New Mexico and Colorado.

Infected animals lose weight, stumble and are unaware of their surroundings, along with other neurological symptoms.

There is no treatments or vaccines and the disease is fatal. Chronic wasting disease has not been shown to cause illness in people.

Hunters can bring animal heads to any AZGFD office statewide between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and it is recommended they call first.

More information is available on the department's website.