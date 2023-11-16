Mountain Line reduces services due to staffing shortages

Flagstaff’s Mountain Line transit system plans to reduce services on two routes due to continued staffing shortages.

Routes Two and Four will operate on a weekend schedule for frequency but with a weekday span of service. This means the routes will start and end at about the same time as they currently do on weekdays, but buses will run less frequently.

The morning and afternoon Route Two deviations to Gemini Road/BASIS will continue to be operational, but the times are slightly different due to the reduced schedule.

Mountain Line general manager Heather Dalmolin says the decision to reduce service was a “last resort” and they plan to focus on recruitment and retention to restore full service.

The changes will go into effect on Monday.

The full weekday schedules for Route Two and Route Four are available on the Mountain Line website.