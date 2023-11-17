© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Arizona man dies attempting round-trip day hike in Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM MST
The Bright Angel Trail below the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
NPS/Michael Quinn
The Bright Angel Trail below the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a hiker died Thursday on a popular trail at the South Rim.

Emergency staff were alerted around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2023, by a personal locator beacon on the Bright Angel Trail, north of Havasupai Gardens. Authorities say rescuers found sixty-five-year-old James Handschy of Oracle, Arizona, unresponsive. Additional National Park Service search and rescue personnel responded by helicopter.

Handschy was reportedly attempting to hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River and back in one day, a popular undertaking among hikers.

An investigation is being jointly conducted by the National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsgrand canyon national parkGrand Canyon deathsBright Angel Trail
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF