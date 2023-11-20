© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Driver in Flagstaff Bike Party crash takes plea deal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM MST
A memorial to Joanna Wheaton, who was killed, and several others injured in 2021 after a tow truck driver ran a red light at Butler Avenue and Beaver Street and collided with a group of cyclists advocating for bike commuting and safety.
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
The tow truck driver who struck multiple people during a 2021 bike safety ride in Flagstaff and allegedly had thousands of images of child pornography on his phone has taken a plea deal.

Normand Cloutier pleaded guilty last week to sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor as well as negligent homicide and two counts of causing serious physical injury or death with a moving vehicle.

He was originally charged with negligent homicide and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials allege Cloutier ran a red light while turning onto Butler Avenue while driving a heavy-duty tow truck. The vehicle collided with a large group of cyclists, killing Joanna "Jo" Wheaton and injuring multiple others.

Cloutier's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2024.
